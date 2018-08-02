by Janice Kortkamp

Well it looks like clear confirmation to me of what many of us have been saying: the war on Yemen is for control of the Red Sea by Israel and Saudi Arabia – control of the Red Sea equals control of vital gas/oil export routes to Asia. For Israel, their Eilat port in the Gulf of Aqaba off the Red Sea gives them access to Asian markets.

Slaughter and starvation for Yemenis – the poorest but perhaps loveliest country in the Middle East? No problem for the greed merchant axis of evil of the US/UK – Israel – Saudi Arabia.