by Janice Kortkamp

Well it looks like clear confirmation to me of what many of us have been saying: the war on Yemen is for control of the Red Sea by Israel and Saudi Arabia – control of the Red Sea equals control of vital gas/oil export routes to Asia. For Israel, their Eilat port in the Gulf of Aqaba off the Red Sea gives them access to Asian markets.

Slaughter and starvation for Yemenis – the poorest but perhaps loveliest country in the Middle East? No problem for the greed merchant axis of evil of the US/UK – Israel – Saudi Arabia.

Now, Israel will try to make this all about Iran, using propaganda and fake intel etc as usual – when what it’s really all about is money and power – as usual.

Excerpt from this Haaretz article just published a few hours ago: “Netanyahu Warns Iran: Block Mouth of Red Sea and Be Met by Force. Prime minister’s remark comes days after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked Egypt-bound Saudi oil tanker”

This is my take anyway on what the war against Yemen is all about. Could be wrong. What’s your opinion?

