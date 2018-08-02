Tags
by Janice Kortkamp
Well it looks like clear confirmation to me of what many of us have been saying: the war on Yemen is for control of the Red Sea by Israel and Saudi Arabia – control of the Red Sea equals control of vital gas/oil export routes to Asia. For Israel, their Eilat port in the Gulf of Aqaba off the Red Sea gives them access to Asian markets.
Slaughter and starvation for Yemenis – the poorest but perhaps loveliest country in the Middle East? No problem for the greed merchant axis of evil of the US/UK – Israel – Saudi Arabia.
Now, Israel will try to make this all about Iran, using propaganda and fake intel etc as usual – when what it’s really all about is money and power – as usual.
Excerpt from this Haaretz article just published a few hours ago: “Netanyahu Warns Iran: Block Mouth of Red Sea and Be Met by Force. Prime minister’s remark comes days after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked Egypt-bound Saudi oil tanker”
https://www.haaretz.com/…/.premium-netanyahu-warns-iran-blo…
This is my take anyway on what the war against Yemen is all about. Could be wrong. What’s your opinion?