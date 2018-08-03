By Robert Inlakesh

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:00 A.M)- A poll suggests that 61% of Israelis are in favour of waging a military campaign against the besieged Gaza Strip.

An Israeli ‘Channel 14’ poll, conducted and then released this Tuesday, suggests that 61% of Israelis currently support the initiation of a war against Gaza.

A former poll, conducted the month prior by ‘Channel 14’, suggested that at the time roughly 46% of Israelis thought that a war against Gaza was the best option for the Israeli military, with most thinking the consequences were too high.

In order to stop burning-kites, from being flown over into areas surrounding the besieged Gaza Strip, Israelis have been seeking a solution. The Israeli government attempted tightening the illegal blockade twice, yesterday stopping all transportation of fuel and Gas into Gaza, this did not stop the kites/balloons.

The mother of Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier who was killed by al-Qassam brigade fighters and whose body is being kept by Hamas, has been issuing statements via the Israeli media, demanding the return of her sons body. Hadar Goldin’s mother has also stated that she wants war, in order to get her sons body back, insighting up a series of protests by Israelis demanding the action of their government.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, yesterday cancelled his trip to Colombia, scheduled to take place next week. The justification for Netanyahu’s cancellation of this trip, was according to the ‘Jerusalem Post’ over security matters, according to other outlets the trip was cancelled in light of a possible ceasefire negotiation between Israel and Hamas.

