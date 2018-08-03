Here is a prime example of the settlers which move to Palestine from all over the world and take the homes of the Palestinians.

Millions of Palestinians are living outside of Palestine after having their properties taken from, then while these jews from all over the world move to the country. They are Europeans and Americans which are only linked by religion.

They are displacing the population of one country and replacing it with another, which cannot be justified, so they turn to the bible for justification.

This is a sample of what Palestinians have to put up with on a daily basis, by these disgusting immigrants.

These people that move to Israel knowing they are moving to house that has been stolen from someone else, have no morals.