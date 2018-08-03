Breaking: Powerful explosions heard over Damascus, potential airstrikes reported

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Powerful explosions were heard over Damascus, tonight, after the Syrian air defense engaged what is believed to be hostile missiles in the southwestern part of the province.

According to preliminary reports from Damascus, the Syrian air defence forces at the Mezzeh Military Airport engaged several projectiles that were believed to be targeting the Al-Kisweh area near the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Some other reports from Damascus claim that the Syrian air defence was engaging either an Israeli UAV or fighter jet.

No further details have been reported.

If an attack is indeed taking place, it is likely conducted by the Israeli Air Force because of their previous attacks on this area in southwest Damascus.

