Damascus Under Attack 03 Friday Aug 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in war ≈ Leave a comment Tagsdamascus, SAA, syria Urgent now the defences of the Syrian Arab army address a hostile target in the capital and destroy it God repay the throw of these heroes and be with him n LORD · Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related