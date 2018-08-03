It seems that the “Security coordinator” of ISIS in al-Yarmouk valley had escaped with the so-called “White Helmets” when they were extracted via the Zionists and are being resettled in Europe.

This man was behind the arrest of over 2000 people mostly civilians by ISIS terrorists in Southern Syria; He personally raped over 50 minor girls, as well as 200 men to force them to join ISIS ranks. He personally executed 50 civilians in al-Yarmouk Valley.

He was even wanted to the non-ISIS militants in the region for his crimes against their families.

There are two other men of such reputation that are believed to have left Syria to Europe with the so-called “White Helmets”

If you are reading this in Europe right now, this is what your politicians brought on you.

