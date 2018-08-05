ISIS executes first hostage from Al-Sweida

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) carried out its first reported execution since their devastating terrorist attack in the Al-Sweida Governorate.

According to a report from local activists, the Islamic State terrorists executed a 19 year old male student that was kidnapped ten days ago in the Al-Sweida Governorate.

The Islamic State allegedly carried out this execution on Thursday, following their defeat inside the Yarmouk Basin region of the Daraa Governorate.

The young man that was executed on Thursday had been kidnapped by the Islamic State during their massive terrorist attack that killed more than 250 people in Al-Sweida.

ISIS kidnapped more than 30 people during their large-scale attack against the people of Al-Sweida; these civilians are still missing.

The Syrian government has attempted to negotiate the release of these people; however, the terrorist group continues to reject their offers to exchange prisoners.

