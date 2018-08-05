Israeli Soldiers Caught on Camera Stealing from Palestinian Homes 05 Sunday Aug 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in war criminals ≈ Leave a comment TagsBenjamin Netanyahu, IDF, Israel, Palestine Israeli soldiers stealing money while raiding a home in the occupied West Bank last night Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related