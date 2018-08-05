Jihadist rebels begin fortifying Jisr Al-Shughour as Syrian Army builds up forces

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party have begun fortifying their positions around the Jisr Al-Shughour District, a Syrian military source told Al-Masdar News this morning.

According to the military source, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party have specifically built trenches and dens around the Jisr Al-Shughour in preparation for the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) upcoming offensive in this large district.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army’s reconnaissance drones captured images of the jihadist rebels moving their forces to this front and building up their fortifications around Jisr Al-Shughour.

Jisr Al-Shughour is currently controlled by the jihadist rebels and has been since Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham’s large-scale Idlib offensive in the Spring of 2015.

Since they captured Jisr Al-Shughour, the jihadist rebels have used their positions at this district to launch missiles towards the Latakia Governorate, which is located just west of Idlib

