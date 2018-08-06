ISIS Starts beheading the hostages from Sweida 06 Monday Aug 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in Syrian news ≈ Leave a comment TagsISIS, Sweida, syria “19 years old Muhannad Abu Ammar was beheaded by ISIS terrorists after being kidnapped during the last attack on Sweida. When would this horror end!” Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related