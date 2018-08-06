Turkish Daily Discloses Highly Guarded US Secret Base Near Iran Borders

TEHRAN (FNA)- A leading Turkish newspaper disclosed that the US has established a secret base in Turkey near the borders with Iran which is heavily guarded.

The Turkish-language Milli Gazete newspaper wrote that the base is located in Eastern Turkey, 450km away from Iran’s borders, where dozens of US commanders have deployed and are strongly protected.

“The US has allocated a heavy budget in 2018 to improve the situation of its military bases in Turkey, specially the air force budget,” it added.

“The military structure of the base and the type of military equipment and ammunition existing in there are still unknown,” the paper said.

It added that while the budget demanded for the US base in Incirlik is clear, the money spent on other bases in Turkey has remained a secret.

The US military in March denied news reports that it was preparing to abandon bases in Qatar and Turkey.

“The US is not leaving Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, nor is the US leaving Al Udeid AB, Qatar. These reports are false and without merit,” CENTCOM said.

Along NATO’s Southern flank in Turkey and across the Persian Gulf, the future of America’s bases in the region has long been a source of speculation.

