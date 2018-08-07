Huge convoy of 200+ US Coalition trucks enter eastern Syria (video)

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – A huge convoy from the US Coalition entered the eastern region of Syria last night in order to assist with the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) last offensive against the Islamic State (ISIS).

According to SDF activists, the huge US Coalition convoy consisted of over 200 trucks carrying military equipment towards the southern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

These military supplies will be given to the Syrian Democratic Forces in southern Al-Hasakah, as they continue their field operations against the Islamic State terrorists in this desert region.

As shown in the video below, the 200+ trucks made their way to southern Al-Hasakah under the cover of night:

Huge convoy of 200+ US Coalition trucks enter eastern Syria (video)
WATCH VIDEO

Since capturing the entire border region north of Albukamal, the US-backed forces have been concentrating on the Al-Hasakah Desert, where the Islamic State has carved out a hiding spot to evade capture.

source

