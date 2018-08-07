Russian Air Force unleashes hell on ISIS after execution of 19 year old student

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) was given no quarter in northeast Sweida last night, as the Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a massive assault against the terrorists in the Badiya Al-Sham region.
Backed by their allies from the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF), the Russian jets relentlessly hammered the Islamic State’s positions inside the Dayatheh and Kara’ of northeast Al-Sweida.
According to a military communique from Damascus, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched over 35 airstrikes on the Islamic State’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region last night.
The communique added that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is now preparing to launch their offensive to eliminate the Islamic State’s large pocket in Al-Sweida once and for all.
This large-scale assault in northeast Al-Sweida came just hours after the Islamic State released a video showing the execution of a kidnapped 19 year old student.
