Russian Air Force unleashes hell on ISIS after execution of 19 year old student

07 Tuesday Aug 2018

Posted by in Syrian news

1 Comment

Tags

, , ,

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) was given no quarter in northeast Sweida last night, as the Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a massive assault against the terrorists in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

Backed by their allies from the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF), the Russian jets relentlessly hammered the Islamic State’s positions inside the Dayatheh and Kara’ of northeast Al-Sweida.

According to a military communique from Damascus, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched over 35 airstrikes on the Islamic State’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region last night.

The communique added that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is now preparing to launch their offensive to eliminate the Islamic State’s large pocket in Al-Sweida once and for all.

This large-scale assault in northeast Al-Sweida came just hours after the Islamic State released a video showing the execution of a kidnapped 19 year old student.

source

1 thought on “Russian Air Force unleashes hell on ISIS after execution of 19 year old student”

  1. Willow Bell said:

    Well I hope they didn’t kill anyone I know. Perhaps its quicker to be bombed by Russia than to be tortured by the Islamists but it still hurts. I just hope they are not murdering the Druzes cos some support the Israelis but I wouldn’t be surprised.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s