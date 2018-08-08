Turkish-backed rebel commander assassinated in Syria’s Afrin

08 Wednesday Aug 2018

By Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:00 P.M.) – A senior military commander fighting under the umbrella of Turkish-led coalition was found dead after he was kidnaped two days ago.

Omar Kandro, the military commander of Brigade 51, was found executed with a bullet in his head just two days after his mysterious disappearance in the northern Syrian city of Afrin.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the incident. However, fingers were immediately pointed at the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

After sustaining a huge loss in Afrin, the Kurdish militia has resorted to assassinations and hit-and-run attacks against prominent leaders of FSA-affiliated factions.

source

