by Vanessa Beeley







In response to the establishment media’s contrived ‘fake news’ crisis designed to marginalise independent and alternative media sources of news and analysis, 21WIRE is running its own #FakeNewsWeek awareness campaign, where each day our editorial team at 21st Century Wire will feature media critiques and analysis of mainstream corporate media coverage of current events – exposing the government and the mainstream media as the real purveyors of ‘fake news’ throughout modern history…



STRUGGLING: Channel 4’s veteran news anchorman, Jon Snow.



21st Century Wire says…

‘Make trouble; do it first; inspire change’ is the Channel 4 motto according to their own website. ‘Change’ appears to be important to Channel 4, their mission is to “promote social, environmental and personal change,” again according to their own website. Oddly, there is no mention of excelling at journalism, providing the truth, investigating the lies. Instead, the Channel 4 byline is more indicative of behavioural change pundits, public perception manipulators.

Today Vanessa Beeley discussed the Channel 4 ‘Fake News Week’ with Mike Robinson and Brian Gerrish of UK Column with some very interesting revelations regarding Channel 4 funding, and who exactly controls their editorial department. Watch:

READ MORE ABOUT MSM FAKE NEWS AT: FAKE NEWS WEEK