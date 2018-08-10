Massive Israeli armoured convoy heads to Gaza for potentially largest operation since 2014

10 Friday Aug 2018

Posted by in Warmongers

Leave a comment

Tags

, , ,

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – A massive Israeli armored convoy was seen heading towards the Gaza Strip, today, following an intense confrontation last night.

According to local Palestinian activists, this Israeli armoured convoy has position themselves around the Gaza Strip and is preparing to launch a major military operation that is bigger than the one that took place in the Summer of 2014.

This move by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) comes just hours after the Palestinian forces fired more than 150 rockets towards the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

Egypt is reportedly attempting to mediate between the Israeli and Palestinians in order to prevent any further escalations.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s