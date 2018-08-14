When President Obama asked the head of the CIA at the first session of the National Security Council in 2009, how much Iran accumulated fissile materials at the Natanz site.

“Mr. President, I know the answer to this question and I will give you the answer after a minute, but I can refer to another way to look at the subject.

They build it at Natanz (an Iranian site) and the knowledge they build in Natanz istrust and then they will take that knowledge and trust and they will go somewhere else and enrich uranium, that knowledge Mr. President is in the minds of scientists. ” Hence, the minds of the scientists were targeted by the forces that do not want some countries to progress, or rise in the fields of science and knowledge, and here too the Zionist entity has devoted strategic studies, and heavy resources to target minds in Arab countries and Iran.

The Zionist entity has targeted Arab minds in different fields from literature to medicine to physics to the arts, philosophy, thought, and every time with different pretexts and the arguments of protecting this entity, but the sure truth behind all these assassinations is the realisation of this entity that elites gathered in the disciplines are Which drives the wheel of society, which plays a key role, and an active in its progress and prosperity. Thus, this entity claims to assassinate physicists, Syrian, Iraqi, Palestinian and Iranian atoms under the pretext of fear of developing nuclear weapons. Ghassan Kanafani was not a physicist. Issa Aboud, Samir Raqaya and Najib Zogheib were nuclear scientists.

Ali was a nuclear engineer, but they were outstanding minds in their field of competence. The Zionists, especially Netanyahu and Lieberman, have laid out the most important plans to assassinate the nuclear scientists in Iraq and Iran.

The term “targeted killing” has become an expression used in the discussions between the government of the Zionist entity and the governments of the United States, and even assessments and studies have been shown to provide indicators on the effectiveness of this method to slow the Iranian nuclear program or even to encourage what they called “white leak” From their place of work, and their basic research to less important places and not a threat to their lives.

They were measuring, and debating how the killing of one or two or three scientists slowed down research and nuclear program construction, and slowed knowledge in the places and trends they monitor.

Although the United States practiced the same method, and assassinated Indian scientists so as not to allow India to become a nuclear capability, but claims that it did not agree with the government entity to the assassination of Arab scientists, although recognised that this method has come to fruition and that the assassination of Arab scientists, and the Iranians have achieved the desired results , Which is to cancel the projects they intend to achieve or slow down in the scientific fields that they intended to accelerate and invest in various areas.

I hastened to the New York Times to point out that the assassination of the Syrian scientist Aziz Esber a week ago bears the hallmarks of the Mossad. While Israel expressed its satisfaction with his assassination, it denied its responsibility for this disgraceful act. Under the title of a long history of the assassination of Middle Eastern scientists, , And Iranians exclusively. A number of Egyptian scientists were assassinated in the 1970s and 1980s when Egypt considered developing its nuclear capabilities until this attempt was finally put to an end. Scientists from Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Tunisia and Iraq were assassinated in decades. Was the most prominent because dozens of them were killed after they reached an advanced stage of knowledge, and today we are witnessing that one of the methods of war against Syria is the assassination of scientists, and extraordinary minds in an attempt to prevent progress in science and knowledge.

The assassination of Iranian scientists over the past decades has been one of the most important methods of warfare against Iran, and the progress it has made in various kinds of science. After the fact that the enemies recognised in discussions, dialogues, and disagreements that they adopt this method to deprive peoples of rapid cognitive progress, what did the target countries do in this area and what steps were taken first to change the nature of life and move these scientists, and then to double the use of bright minds in all fields, and facilitate the method, and methods of work and investment results of these actions the most efficient ways.

The most important thing to focus on is what Heiden told President Obama that the most important is that knowledge in the minds of scientists, and that this knowledge and confidence is turned into a product feared by enemies and amused by friends. The researcher’s talent and work are the values ​​that must be preserved by all means. The time and safety of the researcher must be protected not only from the act of assassination, but also from the assassination of his time, effort, and gift even when he is alive.

One of the weak points in our Arab nation over the past decades has been the lack of adequate resources for researchers and scientists, and the lack of relevance to their role in advancing knowledge and progress. Human equality has been confused at the human level on the one hand and equality between those who know and those who do not know.

If God Almighty has said: Is it equal to those who know and those who do not know, and if he said, “We raised some of you above some degrees,” how can the Arab society to develop a culture that everyone considers and whether this culture represents a healthy human value. There is no doubt that all scientific research has proved the role of the distinguished minds in advancing the movement of science, society and forward and that the active elite plays a fundamental role in the development of the society to which it belongs. Hence, the targeting of enemies to the outstanding talents in all fields and those with exceptional capabilities.

This dangerous equation may be responsible for many of the suffering of our societies. When one read all the plans, and the dialogues that occupy the enemies to target the minds can not but ask where are the corresponding plans to allow these minds to grow and flourish and operate in a safe environment, and that the investment of production is optimal?

Dr. Fakhir Akil spoke to me when he met with the founding president Hafez al-Assad for three hours. The president asked him what he wanted. Dr. Fakhir replied: “I do not want anything personally, but I want to focus on scientific research, scientific research and scientific research.” Unless the researcher becomes the highest value in the community and unless scientific research becomes a method adopted in all fields, our Arab nation will not witness the progress that we aspire to, which is a prerequisite for its continued existence and prestige among nations.