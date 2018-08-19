ISIS militants killed, captured while escaping east Swaida enclave

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:45 A.M.) – Several jihadists from the Islamic State have been killed and arrested while trying to break through the Syrian Army forces besieging the group’s last bastion in east Swaida.

A military source said that up to 30 militants attempted to escape the battlefield when they were caught in an ambush by the government troops just outside Safa Hilltops.

Nearly half of the fleeing militants were killed while the others surrendered; most of them are minors who were recruited by the extremist group.

The Islamic State is on its last legs in east Swaida after the Syrian Army managed to effectively besiege them in a small pocket.