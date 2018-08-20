Just in case you missed this back in 2011 the same time the war started in Syria.
Look who is manipulating Wikipedia
Willow Bell said:
Yeah I’ve noticed that the Kurdish region expanded from 2013, when I began my BLOG.Even maps get doctored and remarks are written on them. Wikipedia serves as a time line but otherwise I wouldn’t give it the time of the day. Even they are annoying, for instance it has the last Caliphate as the one in Raqqa, when the reality is, it was the Abbasid or even the Rashadun. The Ottoman empire was a colonial power in its later days, on a par with England to my mind, only it was Muslim.
Did you all believe that the interney would be free of bias? God, people seem delusional to me.
friendsofsyria said:
Reblogged this on Crimes Against Humanity.
