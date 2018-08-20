The Sun newspaper is trying to discredit anyone that speaks the truth.

At the beginning of the war in Syria, the British Press have been saying that the idea of terrorists in Syria a conspiracy theory. “Assad has been killing his own people”. They want their readers to believe that Assad woke up one day and started to kill his own Generals, which were the first deaths in Syria, followed by the Police, Government workers and sportsmen that represented their country. Denied that there were any terrorists in Syria, just peaceful protestors.

This LIE carried on until 2014, when the terrorists in Syria moved into Iraq. The LIE still continued, with every story calling them terrorists in Iraq, but peaceful protesters in Syria, even though they had beheaded thousands of Syrian civilians, by this time.

Now that Vanessa Beeley has visited Syria on several occasions and travelled the country spreading the truth, she is being vilified by the Sun newspaper as a conspiracy theorist and anti Semitic. The Sun is now tarring everyone that agrees with her with the same brush. Especially if they are from the Labour party. There are plenty in the Conservative party that agree with her, but the Sun is quiet about them.

The British Press are now trying to defend their lies instead of admitting they made a mistake.

The truth always comes out in the end and hopefully Ms Beeley will sue the Sun newspaper for slander, then the Sun newspaper will have to reveal to a court, where they have been getting their information from and their sources.

Until someone sues these lying newspapers that are spreading propaganda lies for regime change, this will continue. She should sue them for millions as I am sure that they will make an out of court settlement instead of admitting they have been reporting FAKE news for years.

The following is from the Sun article, which is doing all it can to discredit the Labour party. We are showing it here in case they decide to delete it.

A TOP Corbynista MP sparked fury today after he praised a notorious conspiracy theorist who backs Syrian dictator Assad.

Chris Williamson attended a talk by “journalist” Vanessa Beeley, who has a track record of extreme comments about the country’s civil war.