“We ain’t seen nothing yet.” Random thoughts on censorship.

by Janice Kortkamp

It was a shock to get booted off Twitter permanently a few months ago, a shock to see the blatant censorship of Alex Jones – and no, I’m not a fan but he was a vanguard voice against the ‘deep state’ power brokers, a shock to see the “shadow banning” of many good sites and people, a shock now to hear that Twitter just suspended Caitlin Johnston …

…The greatest shock of all to see Julian Assange slowly dying – his health is not good – and in isolation for daring to reveal “secrets” that exposed US government corruption and crimes. Many whistle blowers have been jailed, have lost their careers and reputations, even their families who couldn’t take the pressure.

A lot of folks have weighed in on the growing censorship by media/internet corporations against free thinkers, “radical” whistle blowers and truth tellers. Many people have moved to alternative platforms and I wish them all the best but I’ve been on those and it’s not only preaching to the already awake choir, but such a tiny subset as to be discouraging. My whole focus is on trying to reach new audiences – the huge group of people who have an idea that bad things are happening but they don’t have the time it takes to research and find out for themselves.

It doesn’t mean we always get it right; these are complex, deep matters and issues. It doesn’t mean we’re always nice and polite and sip tea with our pinkies out while trying, for example, to expose the crimes and lies of the ones who have literally killed millions of people in wars proven to have been based on lies. Sometimes we get pretty hard core, using rough, blunt talking to try to shock the comatose masses into what is sadly a rude awakening, or just out of pure frustration at the injustices going on.

I know friends who are afraid to share my posts or even ‘like’ them thinking their government or government-contractor jobs or careers might be in jeopardy if they do – and I don’t blame them a bit, they are right about that – but it’s ironic no? that supposedly our government’s military (we’re told again and again and again) is fighting to “protect our freedoms” while people working for that government do not have the right of freedom of speech, the single greatest freedom in our Bill of Rights.

This isn’t about corporate freedom to do what they wish on their sites and platforms, because many corporations now have the power, influence and wealth of small nations. I’m not exaggerating. The corporatocracy that controls much of our everyday lives has built systems that, we were told, would be free and open platforms. But these corporations make their censorship decisions more and more based on protecting certain government narratives, and the inbreeding between government – global corporations – media is now alarming honestly.

But “we ain’t seen nothing yet” as the saying goes. Even all this is nothing compared to what may be coming. For years I’ve had the nauseating feeling that this moment in history is a “speak now or forever lose your peace” kind of time. The world has seen it happen many times before. Those of us who know some at least of what’s going on have an idea of how bad it can really get. The governments of the US and other countries are capable of anything including arming ISIS and al Qaeda as we’ve seen in Syria and that’s just one example.

All I know is to keep on keeping on, use the freedoms we have as effectively as possible for as long as possible and let the consequences come depending on how much pressure each person can handle. If our kids weren’t grown for example, I might be less outspoken. As it is, I feel like the real battles over here are just beginning. Those of us following Syria have an advantage; we have an inspiration to never give up – and never forget, we have more power than we imagine.

Goodnight my friends – you are also an inspiration and I need you in my life.

Thank you