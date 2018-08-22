Idleb, SANA – The so-called White Helmets are coordinating with terrorist groups, particularly Jabhat al-Nusra terror organisation, to stage a chemical attack in Idleb province and accuse the Syrian Arab Army of using chemical weapons.

Media reports say that the past few days have witnessed an unusual activity by the White Helmets members as information is being reported about terrorists preparing to carry out a chemical attack in the areas between Jisr al-Shughour and the northeastern countryside of Lattakia province with the aim of accusing the army of this attack.

Sources from Idleb told Russia’s Sputnik news agency that White Helmets members used 8 vans to transport a shipment of barrels from Atma factory near the Turkish borders which specializes in recycling chlorine, moving from Idleb’s northern countryside through Ariha until they reached Jisr al-Shughour area, all under heavy protection formal-Nusra terrorists, all while calls have been made to “reserve members” of the White Helmets in several areas instructing them to report for work.

Sources say that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Idleb have been recently active in transporting shipments of chemicals to the “Turkistani Islamic Party” terrorists amidst strict security procedures in order to prepare for staging a new chemical incident.

Local sources said that in August 11th, al-Nusra terrorists transported two trucks full of barrels from a factory for recycling chlorine near Atma town to Ariha town, handing them over to the Turkistani Islamic Party terrorists who took them to their headquarters that were set up by the Turkish authorities in Jisr al-Shughour area.

The sources say the factory in question contains barrels of chlorine and other chemicals, and a number of foreign technicians are working at it under the directions of al-Nusra terrorists, adding that closed vehicles transport barrels to the factory at night on weekly basis and later more barrels are transported from the factory to an unknown location.

Yesterday, The US, Britain, and France issued a joint statement expressing “concerns” over a military attack on Idleb and threatening to respond to any use of chemical weapons, which implies that these states are planning to stage another chemical incident and exploit it as an excuse to attack Syria, just like what happened on April 14th.

Hazem Sabbagh

source