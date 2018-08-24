Syrian government forces have found a field hospital used by members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, filled with Israeli-made medical equipment in the country’s strategic southwestern province of Quneitra.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that Syrian troopers made the discovery in the village of al-Rafid as they were carrying out clean-up operations in the area.

The report added that the hospital had modern CT scans, X-ray medical imaging machines, laboratory equipment and medications that were all foreign-made, particularly manufactured or produced in Israel.

On July 27, Syrian army soldiers discovered a field hospital used by Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists at the Quneitra Crossing and in close proximity to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

This grab taken from a video footage broadcast by Syria’s state-run television network shows a view of a militant field hospital at the Quneitra Crossing, southwestern Syria, on July 27, 2018.

It had an operating room with adequate Israeli-made medical devices, laboratory equipment and a warehouse where large quantities of Israeli- and Jordanian-made medicine were being kept.

There were also medical products manufactured by a number of Persian Gulf littoral states, particularly the United Arab Emirates, in the warehouse.

This picture, provided by Syria’s official news agency SANA, shows Israeli- and Jordanian-made medicine at a field hospital belonging to foreign-backed Takfiri militants, which Syrian government forces discovered in Naba al-Sakher town, southwestern Syria, on July 23, 2018.

Syrian army soldiers uncovered a considerable amount of Israeli-made medicine and medical supplies in a field hospital belonging to foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the town of Naba al-Sakher on July 23 as they were conducting a clean-up operation in the area to beef up security and stability and prepare repatriation of local residents.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the field hospital had several operating rooms, laboratory equipment and medical supplies in addition to a warehouse, where large quantities of Israeli- and Jordanian-made medicine were being kept.

Takfiri militants in Naba al-Sakher had turned one of the town’s schools into a field hospital to treat their wounded comrades.

This picture, provided by Syria’s official news agency SANA, shows a field hospital belonging to foreign-backed Takfiri militants, which Syrian government forces discovered in Naba al-Sakher town, southwestern Syria, on July 23, 2018.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the country.

