DAMASCUS, (ST)- Defence Minister General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub has stressed that the Syrian state will restore its control over Idleb and the entire Syrian territory will be cleaned of terrorism either through reconciliation or military operations.

Gen. Ayyoub was speaking during a meeting on Sunday with Iran’s Minister of Defence Amir Hatami, who is on a tow-day visit to Syria to expand military cooperation.

He said Tehran and Damascus have strong strategic relations that constitute an example to follow in terms of bilateral ties between independent sovereign states, emphasizing that Syria would allow no country to harm its ties with Iran.

Iran spares no effort to defend Syria’s integrity, stability: Hatami

On his part, Brigadier General Amir Hatami warned of extra-regional countries’ plots to sow discord in Syria, vowing the Islamic Republic’s full support for Syria in a bid to preserve its territorial integrity and improve its stability.

“Iran will spare no effort to maintain Syria’s territorial integrity, because security in the country will help improve regional stability,” Hatami said.

He added that the eradication of terrorism in Syria would restore full security to the region and strip foreign powers of any pretext they might have for intervention in the country.

“The Americans are looking for any pretext that enables them to stay in the area east to Euphrates in order to perpetuate their presence in the region,” the Iranian minister clarified.

Expanding Syria-Iran military cooperation

Hatami told reporters at Damascus airport that the aim of the visit was to boost bilateral cooperation under the new conditions in Syria and its transition to the reconstruction phase.

“We hope to be able to have a productive role in the reconstruction of Syria,” Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

Hatami, who is being accompanied by a high-ranking delegation on the invitation of his Syrian counterpart General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, was due to meet senior defense and military officials as well as President Bashar al-Assad, according to Press TV.

Fars said the most important topics for discussion were the review of the regional developments, the fight against terrorism, the strengthening of the resistance axis and the study of strategies for expansion of defense and military cooperation.

The two sides were also expected to sign an agreement on defense and military cooperation which will define the framework for bilateral cooperation.

At the start of his visit, Hatami congratulated Syria on its victories in the battle against terrorists, hailing them as a turning point in “the axis of resistance’s regional cooperation”.

At the request of Damascus, Iran has been providing military advisory assistance to the Syrian government forces that are fighting an all-out foreign-sponsored militancy.

Damascus had invited Iran and Russia to Syria, unlike the American, French, Turkish and Israeli troops who are occupying forces.

In his remarks in Damascus Sunday, Hatami said, “No third party can affect the presence of Iranian advisers in Syria.”

Hamda Mustafa

