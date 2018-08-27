Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham went to meet with hakim Belhag (photo) and gave him an award and was made military governor of Tripoli by NATO , Hakim Belhag belongs to the al Qaeda affiliates or Al-Qaeda in the Maghreb LIFG and was freed by the government of Gaddafi after three unsuccessful assassination attempts on Gaddafi, the LIFG was crushed in 1998.

Belhadj and other leaders of the LIFG fled to Afghanistan, and joined the Taliban. Some of the former guerrilla fighters joined the al-Qaeda ranks and contributed to the growth of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. Several LIFG fighters also held prominent positions within al-Qaeda’s leadership and they even boasted of killing anyone that got in the way including innocent civilians.