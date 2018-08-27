Do you remember the threats before Aleppo, the ones before Eastern Ghuta, the ones before Southern Syria?!

Do you remember the two failed aggression based on theatrical acts?!

Do you remember the provocations in the Syrian desert?!

What did all of that accomplish?! was any of that able to stop the Syrian Military from carrying out its duty?! On the other hand, the Syrian Military accomplished a lot by choosing when and who to fight.

Idlib will not be different, Idlib and beyond Idlib, every inch of Syria will be terrorism fee, and will be liberated; this is not only a choice, but a constitutional and ethical duty.

Syrian Arab Army