PEOPLE BE CAREFUL. FB HAS A NEW THING WHERE THE SYSTEM WILL PUT YOUR LOCAL CONGRESSMAN, SENATOR, THE SENATE, HORS (HOUSE OF REP’S. ETC. AS A RECIPIENT. BECAUSE I MENTIONED McASSKOL IN THE COMMENTARY THEY SENT HER A COPY OF MY ARTICLE. I HOPE SHE GOES BLIDE READING IT THE OLD BAG.

“America Going Overboard Remembering Their Most Celebrated War Criminal and Warmonger”

The orgy of mawkish eulogies on the death of John the Insane McCain is a disgusting attempt to whitewash the career of America’s most prolific warmonger and war criminal who escaped justice in this world for his crimes against humanity.

McCain’s constant threatening of sovereign nations, especially, Russia, China, Iran, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea all of whom dare to have their own foreign policy, and in many cases even domestic policies, that serve their best interests and that of their peoples, with unspeakable violence, made McCain a vary dangerous man to the safety and security of the world. McCain also did advocate for voted for the use of unjust draconian sanctions and criminal military actions against many peaceful nations during his career in order to bring civil unrest in nations he did not like, and cause regime change with the usual bloody chaos that ensues such reckless actions by a reckless man. This makes such tributes and praises as we see being made by the mainstream media and foreign leads of state on McCain’s death a vile insult to justice and to human goodness. To praise this parasite on the bum of the world is to insult all humanity itself, and to all those in this world who hunger for peace and thirst for justice. McCain not only starved those who hungered for peace and withdrew refreshment from those whose thirst for justice makes the tongues of their conscience cleave to the roofs of their mouths, but he sowed salt in the fields of peace so there would be no harvest, and poisoned the well so their would be no waters of justice.

McCain’s involvement in the establishment of a neo-Nazi regime in the Ukraine, and support for violent repressive fascist regimes and revolutions in countries around the world makes him a reprobate among reprobates in US politics, and put him in the company of fellow fascists war criminals such as Obama, Clinton, Graham, McCaskill, Schiff, etc. Therefore, rather than praising McCain, the mainstream media should be exposing his poor record on civil rights, war crimes, and crimes against humanity while in office; his betrayal of his brothers in arms in Vietnam (he was not war hero as claimed!), and his warmongering, and calling for the destruction of Russia as a nation and making instead a geographic expression, and the extermination of the Russian people, to mention only one significant case of warmongering and the avocation of war crimes and crimes against humanity, over his long career in the Senate in which he has sought to enslave the peoples of the world to the United Sanctions of America.

On the domestic front, McCain’s record is no better than his foreign relations agenda. If one goes back to just examine his political career and examine his record, one finds that the number of his call to arms against other nations is mind boggling, so too was his refusal to extend human rights to Americans of different colors, social classes, races, and religions. McCain’s injustice is a beacon of the racist fascist mentality of this old warmongering fool – remember McCain said no the adoption of Martin Luther King Day, when the Senate voted to make it a federal holiday, back in the 1980’s. Moreover, McCain voted against the Civil Rights Act of 1990, and one must never forget his opposition to the Dream Act and DADT repeal, especially if you read them both as civil rights legislation.

For the droning bobble-heads on TV fake news programs all this weekend, to call McCain a defender of democracy and freedom, is a crass insult to people like Rev. King who died fighting for liberty and freedom for both for the African-American people, as well as all those who are poor and disenfranchised, as well as Malcolm X, Cesar Chavez, etc. To try to declare that McCain worked for peace is a fabrication of all proportions, a tissue of falsehoods and outright fat lies that I thought no one had the capacity to utter, until I listened to the dunderheaded culender brains of the mainstream media, lavishing praise upon McCain as if he was a contemporary Julius Caesar whom had saved Roman from civil war, and was just assassinated on the steps of the Senate. McCain sought at every opportunity to make war on countries like Russia, Libya, China, the DPRK, the list is endless, and to deny human rights at home as he was also prepared to do abroad in the colonies of America’s Empire of Pure Evil of which he was one of the chief architects.

Thus rather than praising this fool and being disingenuous to the nth degree to do so, it would seem a fitting thing for the mainstream media to examine his real political record and see that the man was just a little to the left of Adolf Hitler, and slightly to the right of Attila the Hun. May McCain never rest in peace and may his soul be tortured forever, or for however long God may chose, by image of those whose lives he made worse through warfare, sanctions, denial of basic human rights, and the refusal of justice.

RB