Just as the SAA are about to wipe out the remaining ISIS terrorists in Idleb, the US once again threatens Syria. This is their last chance to start war, which they have been itching to start for 8 years.

In the meantime US troops are refusing to leave Syria, which they have entered illegally to help their terrorist groups, while all the time, telling the world that they are there to fight ISIS. All evidence shows that the US has been funding, arming and now supporting ISIS by firing on the Syrian army, when they are about to attack ISIS.

In this latest threat, Bolton has even stated where the Fake chemical attack will take place, when he pointed out precisely, that if Assad uses chemical weapons in Idleb.

This is a signal to the terrorist groups to Fake a chemical attack, to give the US an excuse to attack and start a war with Russia and China to name just a few countries that will be fighting against the US.