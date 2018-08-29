Aug 25 at 12:24pm

According to reports, a British private security company, Olive, is prepping militants prior to the staging of a chemical attack in #Idlib.

James Le Mesurier, Britsh ex MI6 operative, creator of #WhiteHelmets was Vice President for special projects at Olive until 2008. In 2015 Olive merged with Constellis who also had Academis on their portfolio (Blackwater)

From Telegraph article: “British security company Olive Group plans to expand its operations in Africa and the Middle East after completing a multi-million-pound merger with one of the largest risk management firms in America, Constellis Group.

The deal, which is thought to be worth something in the region of $300m (£197m), will create a combined entity with revenues in the range of $1bn and operations across the Middle East, Africa and North America.

Founded by former Coldstream Guards and Parachute Regiment officer Chris St George and his brother 13 years ago, Dubai-based Olive has grown into one of the UK’s largest security providers which specialises in looking after oil companies such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell operating in hostile environments.

“The merger will provide us with a deeper funding base and allow the business to expand into new areas,” Mr St George told the Telegraph. “The world is not getting a safer place.”

Olive will continue to trade under its existing name and both the St George brothers will take seats on the board of Constellis, which has traditionally specialised in Federal contracts in the US.”

End Quote

RT Report on plans to stage chemical attack in Idlib: https://www.rt.com/news/436812-syria-chemical-weapons-provocation/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=aplication_chrome&utm_campaign=chrome

Telegraph article: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/newsbysector/industry/defence/11589413/British-security-firm-Olive-plans-expansion-after-US-merger.html

James Le Mesurier background by Whitney Webb of MintPressNews: https://www.mintpressnews.com/james-le-mesurier-british-ex-military-mercenary-founded-white-helmets/230320/

My article covering creation of #WhiteHelmets and James Le Mesurier history: https://21stcenturywire.com/2015/10/23/syrias-white-helmets-war-by-way-of-deception-part-1/

