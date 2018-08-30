The End of the Terrorists or the Start of WW3? 30 Thursday Aug 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in war ≈ Leave a comment Tagsal qaeda, Al-Nusra, Chemical weapons, Donald Trump, FSA, ISIS, SAA, syria, USA Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related