Syrian soldiers have managed to capture one of the ISIS terrorists during the ongoing clashes in the vicinity of the Safa hills in the eastern countryside of Sweida desert.

The captured militant seems to has serious injuries due to clashes with the Syrian Army.

The Syrian soldiers were chasing the wounded militant following powerful assault occurred near the difficult terrains of Al-Safa plateau.

Muraselon got a video showing an initial investigation with captured ISIS terrorist , who said: “Take me to your Emir to speak to him.” They asked him about his nationality. His reply was “I am with you, I will fight with you”.

Nevertheless, his Arabic in the video was pretty much ill-structured, which is indicating that he is a foreign.

