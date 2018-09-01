⚠️The #WhiteHelmets transported drums carrying toxic materials to Saint Nicholas church, which they pretend to restore (while seeing Christians as nonbelievers) and the National Hospital ( of course…) in Jisr al-Shughour.

⚠️The location of the chemical play was changed by foreign orders after exposing the previous location.

⚠️The place of the chemical play has been changed to the city of Idlib or Maarrat al-Nu’man.

📍Female White Helmets will be used and trained to deliver the message for full propaganda impact.

Via Khaled Iskef

and Syriana Analysis