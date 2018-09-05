by Janice Kortkamp

Update: So much going on right now and so quickly, but here is a brief summary…

> The Syrian Arab Army and allies of Russia, Iran and Hezbollah are beginning their battle to retake Idlib province from Al Qaeda and several other terrorist groups.

> Even Brett McGurk, the US Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, described Idlib as “the largest al-Qaeda safe haven since 9/11” nonetheless, the US is putting massive pressure on Syria and its allies to NOT FIGHT AL QAEDA.

> It is expected that al Qaeda or a similar group, most likely the UK/US “White Helmets” (the west’s propaganda team for terrorists) will create another false flag, ie., faked “chemical weapons attack” in order to give the US justification for illegally bombing Syria once again on their behalf.

> Meanwhile, Israel has been busy attacking Syria and just boasted of making over 200 illegal strikes against it (sounds high). Israel supports both ISIS and al Qaeda in Syria. Why? Because they want Syria weak, they want Syria “to bleed, to hemorrhage to death” so they can proceed with stealing the oil from their illegally occupied area of Syria called the Golan Heights, and to realize their goal of invading and occupying southern Lebanon by taking out Hezbollah’s support thru Syria.

> Not coincidentally, the New York Times just reported that a US official said the US ‘mission’ in Syria is to create a quagmire in Idlib for Syria and its allies.

> The western governments and media are doing a huge propaganda campaign now to make it look like Syria is engaging in some kind of reckless, murderous campaign against “their own people.” It is untrue of course. Like everywhere else, escape paths are made for civilians fleeing the area before the fighting. However, al Qaeda and other terrorist groups are executing any fighters who want to surrender.

I’ll leave it there for now.

What I’m really sure of is this…

Since I first started researching about Syria almost 6 years ago, I was convinced they were going to win this war and be stronger than ever. I remain convinced of this and after seeing the remarkable Syrian people and areas previously liberated by the Syrian Army and allies doing so much better, I am more sure than ever that what I’m saying is true. In many ways, this is the climax of seven long,hard years of suffering and hardship.

God be with you, protect and strengthen you my brothers of the Syrian Arab Army and all those assisting you! You have shown the world you have what it takes to stand against all odds; and you have become the most resilient, experienced army in the world.

Photo is from the Syrian Arab Army fan page