“A people that bases its right to the land on 2,000 years of yearning is going after another people that it expelled from this land, for daring to yearn for it for 70 years. Two thousand years is fine, because we’re Jews; 70 years is not allowed, because they’re Palestinians. The Palestinians yearn for the land. Their yearning is hereditary, and much stronger than the yearning my father felt for Palestine.”

–– Gideon Levy • Haaretz Aug 30, 2018