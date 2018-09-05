Russian warplanes have pummeled targets belong to the terror groups of Al-Qaeda-linked Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Islamic State (ISIS) in the Syrian province of Idlib.

“On the same day [September 4], four planes from the Russian air unit deployed at the Hmeymim Airbase carried out strikes on Nusra Front* terrorist group targets in Idlib province with precision-guided munitions,” Konashenkov said.

“The Russian aircraft carried out all strikes solely on the identified terrorist targets, as confirmed through several channels, located far from settlements,” Konashenkov said.

He added that two Su-34 jets had also destroyed a workshop where terrorists assembled drones and a warehouse of explosives for them.