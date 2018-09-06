Lets just remind him, that they have been threatening to use their chemical weapons back in 2013. It has been all over the media. Chemical laboratories have been found in terrorist controlled areas.

Mattis is either an idiot or the US has useless intelligence. Somebody living outside the US knows more than the US intelligence does.

Mattis just confirms how stupid he is with such a statement. Let us remind you of terrorist capabilities, using chemicals supplied by Turkey.

PLEASE FILM THIS VIDEO WITH YOUR CAMERA AS ALL OTHER VIDEOS HAVE BEEN REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE. As they try to cover up the evidence that FSA and other terrorists have chemical weapons.