How a republic dies and an empire rises…in with arrogance and under a false cloak of righteousness.
by Janice Kortkamp
The New York Times just published anonymously a chilling opinion by an un-named “senior administration official” and it is nothing short of all out treason – with full collusion by the NYT. Many believe it was written by Mike Pence which would make sense. I don’t know. Whoever it was, it is someone who thinks the war criminal-traitor John McCain was an honorable restorer of honor: “We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example — a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them.”
I’m no fan of Donald Trump – I think he is ignorant of foreign affairs, unpredictable, manipulated, and ego driven – but this feels bad…very bad.
After the Labour Party in Britain just rolled over for an obscene demand on the part of the Israel lobby to squelch free speech;
After Bibi Netanyahu’s recent speech where he was basically quoting Mein Kampf that showed he feels he is above every law and nation;
After the gross and absurd anti-Russia hysteria promoted to distract Americans and Brits from the reality of those governments’ open support for al Qaeda in Syria which has brought about a new Cold War;
After Bolton, Pompeo, and others’ insistence to start an illegal, unjustifiable war against Iran no matter what lies and instigation they must do to achieve that;
Since Israel’s stooge and paid whore Senator Tom Cotton is leading the charge to jail Julian Assange and curtail free speech online;
I am truly concerned tonight that Israel has taken over complete control of both the US and UK governments.
Even though Trump is himself deeply embedded with the zionists there have been indications he would pull out of Syria which would destroy in great measure Israel’s long held plans of expansion and dominance in the region;
I fear for this nation and the world. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts friends. I’m signing off for the night.
