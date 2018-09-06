How a republic dies and an empire rises…in with arrogance and under a false cloak of righteousness.

by Janice Kortkamp

The New York Times just published anonymously a chilling opinion by an un-named “senior administration official” and it is nothing short of all out treason – with full collusion by the NYT. Many believe it was written by Mike Pence which would make sense. I don’t know. Whoever it was, it is someone who thinks the war criminal-traitor John McCain was an honorable restorer of honor: “We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example — a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them.”