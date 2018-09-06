Brett McGurk saying that Idlib has the biggest haven of terrorists, which goes against what Trump is saying. He says the terrorists there are a big problem, but Trump wants to protect them, by threatening to attack Syria, if the SAA go after these terrorists.

For this reason the video will not stay on you Tube for long.

See how the Englishman is quick to blame Iran and protect Turkey, but it makes no difference as we all know, from Iran, Libya, Saudi Arabia etc. All the terrorists enter Syria via Turkey.