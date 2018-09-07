From the moment John Kerry accepted that Al-Nusra Front (formerly al-Qaeda) was a terrorist organisation, a major diplomatic coup for Lavrov at the time, they lost the “right” for the US and its minions to refer to them as “rebels”, “freedom fighters” or any other such acceptable name.

No matter how many times that terrorist group has been re-baptised, the fact remains they are the same terrorists that Kerry made the blunder of recognising as such.

Training, arming, funding or assisting these terrorists in any way, constitutes a crime under International Law. The evidence that the US and its satellites have been overtly and covertly assisting this terror group is overwhelming and no amount of propaganda from western governments and media can make it go away.

I really do not get why the Israeli Military felt the need to pull the story from an Israel newspaper reporting that they (Israelis) have actively been assisting these terrorists. Firstly, you cannot withdraw a story and pretend it never appeared, too many people already read it and the fact that they forced its retraction made it even bigger news that reached even more people worldwide.

Second, no thinking person the world over, that has been following the events in Syria, can have any doubt about whose side the Israelis have been on in that conflict. From providing the terrorists with medical treatment, thinly disguised as a “humanitarian act,” to targeting those that are actually fighting the terrorists, to providing the terrorists with clearly marked Israeli weapons, discovered in storage areas hastily abandoned by them, the condemning evidence leaves no such doubts.

Israel is one of the three main players in this crime against humanity perpetrated by the US on Syria and its people, that share a border with that country and directly facilitated the various terrorist groups. The other two being Turkey and Jordan.

The “Allahu Akbar” screaming idiots who believe they are fighting for an ideology while at the same time collecting Uncle Sam’s dollar are dispensable, have been from the very beginning, and once their function has been fulfilled, they can just as easily be done away with by those that are legitimately fighting them and by the Americans themselves who can then claim they are combating terrorism. The leaders of these hordes are valuable US assets, too important to be left to perish and are therefore airlifted, by the US airforce, out of ground about to be lost.

Idlib is the last stronghold of America’s terrorists in Syria and the planners of this “endeavour” realise that once Idlib is liberated too, the Syrian people under Assad, will effectively have won and what will remain are the illegally occupied, by the US, territories in Eastern Syria, something they could not justify holding onto in the absence of any terrorists in that country.

Erdogan’s seemingly altered direction, is forcing the western planners to make adjustments to their plan without abandoning the initial goal. Israel’s role in the conflict has been upgraded, from “facilitator” to that of active participant and the air raid on Tartus the other day, betrays a desperation and an urgency to change the course of the conflict.

Tartus is primarily controlled by Russian forces that have established their own defences there to protect their interests and any direct assault on Tartus by the Israelis, will cancel out whatever tolerance Putin has shown for Israeli “security concerns.”

The fact is, with Turkey off the list of “allies” and Jordan and other regional satellites incapable of pulling off such a stunt, that only leaves Israel that has to prove its “commitment.” The US and its NATO allies cannot in all seriousness strike at Russian positions without inviting a direct response by Russia, which could lead to a major war between the US and Russia with all the consequences that will bring.

Netanyahu, with this move, has exhausted all the “good will” that Russia was willing to show him and his country. The gloves will now come off and a repeat of such a stunt will draw Russia’s wrath. Netanyahu may soon discover that he’s just as much a pawn, as Erdogan was, in Washington’s plans and that they may very well allow his country to be punished by Russia, in the same way they did with Turkey after the downing of the Russians SU-24 over Syria.

To sum up, things are not calming down in the region, on the contrary, they are taking a dangerous turn, with incompetent proxies being dispensed with and official national militaries assuming more active roles.

The fan is rotating and the shit is in place, all that remains is for the two to make contact.