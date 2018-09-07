by Janice Kortkamp

Let’s play “connect-the-dots” shall we?

The US “Special Representative for Syrian Affairs” James Jeffrey went to … wait for it … not Syria, but Israel seven days ago to get his marching orders from emperor Bibi Netanyahu.

Since then let’s see what has happened:

1) The US has ramped up its rhetoric on behalf of its al Qaeda and other headchopping “rebel” assets that control Idlib.

2) US Ambassador to the US, Nikki “Israel first-always” Haley, has announced that President Assad is responsible for any alleged chemical weapons attacks that might take place in Idlib even while the US State Dept site’s travel advisory page on Syria specifically states that Al Qaeda groups have and use chemical weapons in Syria. Wait for an investigation into any upcoming alleged chemical weapons attacks? No freaking way! Nikki “I know the future” Haley has already established “Who done it” in spite of the fact that any cw attack would only benefit the US/UK/Israel/Saudi headchoppers’ cause there.

3) Haley and other administration officials have announced that ANY attack against the al Qaeda/terrorist-held Idlib is unacceptable. Syria is supposed to accept a terrorist caliphate within their own borders because the US is “so concerned for the safety of civilians there.” Yet safety of civilians was far from the US coalition’s minds as they carpet bombed Raqqa and Mosul, killing over ten thousand civilians (that we know of so far).

4) An un-named high up mucky-muck in the Trump administration wrote an op-ed for the New York Times claiming the war-loving, Russia-hating, McCain worshiping “adults” in the US government have basically taken over and keeping Trump “in-check”, meaning, “There ain’t no way in he** the US will leave Syria anytime soon.”