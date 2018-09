by Janice Kortkamp

In the US government’s travel advisory warning against travel to Syria, it specifically states that al Nusra/HTS – otherwise known as al Qaeda and the dominant “rebel” group in Idlib – HAS AND USES CHEMICAL WEAPONS against civilians.

Thanks to Brad Hoff on Twitter.

The document is here: https://sy.usembassy.gov/security-message-u-s-citizens-tra…/