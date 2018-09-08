by Janice Kortkamp
Damascus, Syria was fully liberated in April of 2018 from terrorist militant groups that had taken control of many suburbs. Here are some scenes from life there now!
Third in this series and will put all up on my Syria Resources Archive website.
https://www.syriaresources.com/syria_rising-damascus-after…/
These are to share on any and all media, government or groups sites on Facebook, Twitter, etc., where the "dire warnings" are being made about the battle for retaking control of Idlib by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies.
They are showing what really happens in Syria when areas are retaken from “rebel” terrorists and come back under control of the legitimate army and government of Syria.
I have been five times to Syria over the past two and half years. I can personally attest to the rebuilding and restoration that is taking place there all around the country.
