France ready to strike Syria if chemical weapons are used – Army Chief

French Armed Forces Chief General Francois Lecointre announced that France was ready to hit Syria if chemical weapons are used in Idlib province, Reuters reported today.

“We are ready to strike if chemical weapons were used again,” Armed Forces Chief Francois Lecointre told a small group of reporters. “They can be carried out at national level but it’s in our interest to do it with as many partners as possible.”

France was one of the main participants in Donald Trump’s strikes on Syria in April; they reportedly struck several targets inside the Homs Governorate.

This statement by the French Armed Forces Chief comes just days after their Foreign Minister conceded that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has won the war.

