The arrogant US dictators have decided that they will fight terrorism in Syria on their own terms and that includes complete refusal to cooperate with any plans made by Russia.

Putin’s priority is to kick the terrorists out of Idlib as quickly as possible, but now it remains to be seen exactly what course of action will play out.

“US military officials believe there is a more effective way to do counterterrorism operations than major conventional operations in Idlib. The chairman said the United States was not talking about cooperating, but about using US capabilities to spot the terrorists — even in an urban environment — and take them out with a minimum of civilian casualties,” the US Department of Defense said.

The Kremlin and Syrian President Bashar Assad have not replied yet!