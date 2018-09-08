Nine civilians were martyred due to an attack with shells by terrorist groups on Mhardeh town in Hama’s northern countryside, according to SANA.

A source at Hama Police Command told SANA’s correspondent that terrorists located in the town of al-Latamneh north of Hama city fired a number of shells at houses in Mhardeh town, martyring 9 civilians, injuring 20 others, and causing material damage to public and private properties.

The correspondent said the army’s artillery responded by targeting the sources of the attack, destroying a number of terrorists’ rocket launchers.