US Armed Terrorists Murder a Patrol of 14 SAA Soldiers and Mutilate Their Bodies 08 Saturday Sep 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in war criminals ≈ Leave a comment Tagsal qaeda, Al-Nusra, Donald Trump, FSA, ISIS, SAA, syria, USA US-armed Asayish murder a patrol of 14 Syrian army soldiers in ambush in Qamishli Syria , mutilating their bodies. USA is worse than ISIS. eye-crossed-out Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related