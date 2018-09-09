Tags

Artists from Europe and beyond support the appeal from Palestinian artists to boycott the contest next year

Fans celebrate in Tel Aviv after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018.
We, the undersigned artists from Europe and beyond, support the heartfelt appeal from Palestinian artists to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 hosted by Israel. Until Palestinians can enjoy freedom, justice and equal rights, there should be no business-as-usual with the state that is denying them their basic rights.

On 14 May, days after Israel’s Eurovision win, the Israeli army killed 62 unarmed Palestinian protesters in Gaza, including six children, and injured hundreds, most with live ammunition. Amnesty International has condemned Israel’s shoot-to-kill-or-maim policy and Human Rights Watchdescribed the killings as “unlawful and calculated”.

Eurovision 2019 should be boycotted if it is hosted by Israel while it continues its grave, decades-old violations of Palestinian human rights. We understand that the European Broadcasting Union is demanding that Israel finds a “non-divisive” location for the 2019 Eurovision. It should cancel Israel’s hosting of the contest altogether and move it to another country with a better human rights record. Injustice divides, while the pursuit of dignity and human rights unites.

L-FRESH The LIONmusician, Eurovision 2018 national judge (Australia)
Helen Razerbroadcaster, writer (Australia)
Candy Bowersactor, writer, theatre director (Australia)
Blak Douglasartist (Australia)
Nick Seymourmusician, producer (Australia)
DAANmusician, songwriter (Belgium)
Daan Hugaertactor (Belgium)
Alain Platelchoreographer, theatre director (Belgium)
Marijke Pinoyactor (Belgium)
Code Rougeband (Belgium)
DJ MurdockDJ (Belgium)
Helmut Lottisinger (Belgium)
Raymond Van het Groenewoudmusician (Belgium)
Stef Kamil Carlensmusician, composer (Belgium)
Charles Ducalpoet, writer (Belgium)
Fikry El Azzouzi, novelist, playwright (Belgium)
Erik Vlamincknovelist, playwright (Belgium)
Rachida Lamrabetwriter (Belgium)
Slongs Dievanongsmusician (Belgium)
Chokri Ben Chikhaactor, theatre director (Belgium)
Yann Martelnovelist (Canada)
Karina Willumsenmusician, composer (Denmark)
Kirsten Thorupnovelist, poet (Denmark)
Arne Würglermusician (Denmark)
Jesper Christensenactor (Denmark)
Tove Bornhoeftactor, theatre director (Denmark)
Anne Marie Helgeractor (Denmark)
Tina Enghoffvisual artist (Denmark)
Nassim Al Dogommusician (Denmark)
Patchankaband (Denmark)
Raske Pengesongwriter, singer (Denmark)
Oktoberkoretchoir (Denmark)
Nils Vestfilm director (Denmark)
Britta Lillesoeactor (Denmark)
Kaija Kärkinensinger, Eurovision 1991 finalist (Finland)
Kyösti Laihimusician, Eurovision 1988 finalist (Finland)
Kimmo Pohjonenmusician (Finland)
Palefacemusician (Finland)
Manuela Boscoactor, novelist, artist (Finland)
Noora Daduactor (Finland)
Pirjo Honkasalofilm-maker (Finland)
Ria Katajaactor (Finland)
Tommi Korpelaactor (Finland)
Krista Kosonenactor (Finland)
Elsa Saisioactor (Finland)
Martti Suosaloactor, singer (Finland)
Virpi Suutari, film director (Finland)
Aki Kaurismäkifilm director, screenwriter (Finland)
Pekka Strangactor, artistic director (Finland)
HKsinger (France)
Dominique Grangesinger (France)
ImhotepDJ, producer (France)
Francesca Sollevillesinger (France)
Elli Medeirossinger, actor (France)
Mouss & Hakimband (France)
Alain Guiraudiefilm director, screenwriter (France)
Tardicomics artist (France)
Gérard Mordillatnovelist, filmmaker (France)
Eyal Sivanfilm-maker (France)
Rémo Garysinger (France)
Dominique Delahayenovelist, musician (France)
Philippe Delaigueauthor, theatre director (France)
Michel Kemperonline newspaper editor-in-chief (France)
Michèle Bernardsinger-songwriter (France)
Gérard Moreltheatre actor, director, singer (France)
Daði Freyrmusician, Eurovision 2017 national selection finalist (Iceland)
Hildur Kristín Stefánsdóttirmusician, Eurovision 2017 national selection finalist (Iceland)
Mike Murphybroadcaster, eight-time Eurovision commentator (Ireland)
Mary Blacksinger (Ireland)
Christy Mooresinger, musician (Ireland)
Charlie McGettiganmusician, songwriter, Eurovision 1994 winner (Ireland)
Mary Coughlansinger (Ireland)
Luka Bloomsinger (Ireland)
Robert Ballaghartist, Riverdance set designer (Ireland)
Aviad Albertmusician (Israel)
Michal Sapirmusician, writer (Israel)
Ohal Grietzermusician (Israel)
Yonatan Shapiramusician (Israel)
Danielle Ravitzkimusician, visual artist (Israel)
David Oppartist (Israel)
Assalti Frontaliband (Italy)
Radiodervishband (Italy)
Moni Ovadiaactor, singer, playwright (Italy)
Vaurojournalist, cartoonist (Italy)
Pinko Tomažič Partisan Choirchoir (Italy)
Joritstreet artist (Italy)
Marthe Vallesinger (Norway)
Mari Boinemusician, composer (Norway)
Aslak Heika Hætta Bjørnsinger (Norway)
Nils Petter Molværmusician, composer (Norway)
Moddisinger (Norway)
Jørn Simen Øverlisinger (Norway)
Nosizwemusician, actor (Norway)
Bugge Wesseltoftmusician, composer (Norway)
Lars Klevstrandmusician, composer, actor (Norway)
Trond Ingebretsenmusician (Norway)
José Mário Brancomusician, composer (Portugal)
Francisco Fanhaissinger (Portugal)
Tiago Rodriguesartistic director, Portuguese national theatre (Portugal)
Patrícia Portelaplaywright, author (Portugal)
Chullagemusician (Portugal)
António Pedro Vasconcelosfilm director (Portugal)
José Luis Peixotonovelist (Portugal)
N’tokomusician (Slovenia)
ŽPZ Kombinatchoir (Slovenia)
Lluís Llachcomposer, singer-songwriter (Spanish state)
Marinahsinger (Spanish state)
Riot Propagandaband (Spanish state)
Fermin Muguruzamusician (Spanish state)
Kase.Omusician (Spanish state)
Sowetoband (Spanish state)
Itaca Bandband (Spanish state)
Tremenda Jauría, band (Spanish state)
Teresa Arangurenjournalist (Spanish state)
Julio Perez del Campofilm director (Spanish state)
Nicky Triphooksinger (Spanish state)
Pau Alabajossinger-songwriter (Spanish state)
Mafaldaband (Spanish state)
Zooband (Spanish state)
Smoking Souls, band (Spanish state)
Olof DreijerDJ, producer (Sweden)
Karin Dreijersinger, producer (Sweden)
Dror Feilermusician, composer (Sweden)
Michel Bühlersinger, playwright, novelist (Switzerland)
Wolf Aliceband (UK)
Carmen Callilpublisher, writer (UK)
Julie Christieactor (UK)
Caryl Churchillplaywright (UK)
Brian Enocomposer, producer (UK)
AL Kennedywriter (UK)
Peter Kosminskywriter, film director (UK)
Paul Lavertyscriptwriter (UK)
Mike Leighwriter, film and theatre director (UK)
Ken Loachfilm director (UK)
Alexei Saylewriter, comedian (UK)
Roger Watersmusician (UK)
Penny Woolcockfilm-maker, opera director (UK)
Leon Rosselsonsongwriter (UK)
Sabrina Mahfouzwriter, poet (UK)
Eve Enslerplaywright (US)
Alia Shawkatactor (US)

