Congress today sneaking through $38 billion to Israel – Call now!

Israel partisans are sneaking through 2 Congressional bills today! Voters need to phone Congress about them now!

The largest aid package in U.S. history.

A bill for a special envoy who will monitor criticism of Israel world wide.

Phone the Congressional switchboard at 202-225-3121 or 202-224-3121 and ask for your Congressional rep. (If you don’t know who that is, put your zip code in here.)

1) VOTE NO ON S.2497

S. 2497 – Ileana Ros-Lehtinen United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018. The House number is H.R.5141 This gives Israel $33 billion on top of the $5 billion that was recently voted. It also mandates that NASA work with the Israeli space agency, despite accusations that Israel stole classified information.

More information here.

2) VOTE NO ON H.R. 1911

“Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act of 2018” This “special envoy” works to monitor criticism of Israel.

More information here.

PDFs of the bills that are before Congress today are here and here.

By the way, U.S. media have not informed American citizens about these current bills – while groups like AIPAC have told their members to pressure Congress for them.

Phone your local radio stations to cover this! Please share this with others!

source