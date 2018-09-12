Image Take 9 For the White Helmets Latest Propaganda Film 12 Wednesday Sep 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in propaganda ≈ Leave a comment Tagsal qaeda, Al Qaeda White Helmets, Al-Nusra, American propaganda, Chemical weapons, FSA, ISIS, propaganda, syria Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related