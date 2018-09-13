A prominent Kurdish politician disclosed that Washington has played a role in the recent killing of the Syrian army soldiers by the Kurds in Qamishli.

The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper quoted former media advisor of the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin Rizan Haddou as saying on Tuesday that the US troops were behind the Kurdish security forces’ ambush on the Syrian army forces in Qamishli which killed 13.

He added that the incident was a plotted ambush operation, saying that the presence of the US forces in Qamishli and Hasaka does not benefit the Kurds.

Haddou described the US deployment in Syria as illegal, and said when the Americans were not stationed in the region, the Syrian army forces and Kurdish fighters were present in Afrin and Northern and Eastern Aleppo with no clashes.

The Kurdish militants attacked the vehicles of the Syrian army troops in Qamishli on Saturday, killing 13 forces.

The US has been rapidly sending weapons and military equipment to the Kurds in the past few weeks.

Over 150 trucks carrying weapons and military equipment were dispatched by the US army to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hasaka province earlier this month.

Field sources in Northeastern Syria reported that a US military convoy of more than 150 trucks was sent to the SDF and its local military councils in Eastern Syria.

They added that the convoys which consisted of tens of heavy and armoured military vehicles, weapons and military and logistic equipment arrived in the town of Qamishli in Hasaka province.

source